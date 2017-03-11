Student Brings Pellet Gun to Local School

A student was caught with a realistic-looking air pistol at La Quinta Middle School Friday.

A school resource officer learned at 1:20 p.m. that a student was on the campus with a handgun, according to Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Paul Heredia.

The officer located the student in a class and seized a replica firearm air-powered BB gun from the student's backpack, Heredia said.

The gun resembled a stainless steel .357-caliber revolver.

The student's home was searched for additional weapons, but none were found, Heredia said.

"The student was released to parents and charges for possessing the replica CO2 BB gun on school grounds will be filed against the student,'' Heredia said.