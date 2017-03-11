Hiker Rescued from Palm Desert Trail

A woman who collapsed on a Homme-Adams Park trail Saturday was rescued by firefighters.

Firefighters received a report at about 7:30 a.m. that a woman had collapsed near the area of the Homestead and Hopalong Cassidy hiking trails.

First responders hiked to the woman's location and brought her down to the trailhead, according to April Newman with the Riverside Fire Department.

After the hiker was evaluated by paramedics, she refused further treatment.

