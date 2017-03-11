Hiker Rescued from Palm Desert Trail

Two people died in separate crashes on Interstate 10 west of the valley Sunday
A teacher at Desert Mirage High School in Thermal is in custody in Imperial County on child molestation charges.
One of three roads closed over the weekend because of heavy winds that churned up sand and dust in the Whitewater Wash area, obscuring visibility, remained closed Monday morning, police said.
