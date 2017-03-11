One Dead, Two Injured in Mecca Crash

A woman killed in a three-vehicle traffic crash Saturday in Coachella was publicly identified.

Nancy Zaragoza, 31, of Thermal was pronounced dead at the scene on Grapefruit Boulevard one-half mile north of Fourth Street, according to the Riverside County coroner's office.

Two other people suffered major injuries in the 7 a.m crash, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

