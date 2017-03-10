Indio Pre-School Teacher Honored as Woman of the Year

Anyone who meets Lily Choate immediately understands why she is the Coachella Valley's woman of the year. She's a hard-worker and genuinely cares about others.

Choate says, "being one of eleven you kind of get lost in the crowd... you see how much your parents are sacrificing for you and your whole family so you want to give back."

For Choate, giving back means working with pre-schoolers to develop their skills in their early life. It also means volunteering her time to help the homeless.

She was shocked when Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia honored her as the 56th Assembly District's Woman of the Year.

"My husband was there and three of my daughters and I looked and I said, what are you doing here... they all knew, my director even knew but I didn't," says Choate.

But how could she know?

Choate is busy. She divides her day by teaching pre-schoolers in the morning and afterschool programs in the evening.

All with one goal in mind, "hopefully what I'm doing with people, no matter if they are adults or children is to give them that hope that there is something waiting for them, that's worth it, that's worth it all."

Choate is about to realize a dream. She will soon graduate from College of the Desert and earn her second degree.

This dream isn't just for her, she wants to walk down the ceremony in honor of her first grandson. He died in a car accident when he was twenty-two.

At the age of seventy, Choate wants to continue her work with children. Her passion is to inspire little kids and give them the confidence they need to conquer kindergarten.