Border Patrol Arrest Female Suspected of Smuggling Meth

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint, arrested a woman suspected of smuggling methamphetamine on Friday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 10AM, after a 26-year-old woman approached the checkpoint in a grey 2004 Nissan Altima.

During primary inspection, a Border Patrol detection canine alerted to the vehicle. Agents referred the woman to the secondary inspection area for a closer examination.

After a more thorough inspection of the vehicle, agents discovered abnormalities in the vehicle’s back seats. Inside the cushions of the seats, agents discovered five packages wrapped in plastic.

The packages were examined and tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine.

The combined weight of the packages totaled 17.82 pounds with an estimated street value of $57,024.

“Drug smuggling organizations go to no end to further transportation of their illegal narcotics”, said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David Kim. “I commend our agents for their continued hard work to protect our country from these illegal dangerous drugs.”

The woman, a Lawful Permanent Resident, the vehicle, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.