San Diego County Fugitive Arrested In Moreno Valley

A fugitive sought in fraud and drug cases in San Diego County has been arrested by members of local task force at a residence in Moreno Valley. Winston Rudolph Dawkins, DOB: 12-10-68, was located by the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force at a residence in the 28000 block of Hillsdale Avenue in Moreno Valley.

Task force members served a search warrant at the location about 2:45 p.m. on March 8, 2017, and arrested Dawkins. Found and seized during the service of the search warrant was about seven pounds of processed marijuana, about $18,000 cash, two handguns, and a large amount of packaging materials and supplies.

Story: Escondido Woman Killed In Gang Crossfire

Dawkins was arrested on outstanding warrants stemming from possession of dangerous drugs and fraud cases in San Diego County and on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sales and being a felon in possession of a handgun. The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office will review the evidence involving the marijuana possession for sales and being a felon in possession of a handgun arrest to determine whether new charges will be filed.

Members of a task force in San Diego County contacted the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force for assistance in locating Dawkins, who has been a fugitive since June 2016.

The Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, Team 5, is made up of senior investigators from the Riverside County DA’s Office, special agents from the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation, and inspectors with the United States Marshal Service. Team 5 is one of 20 teams comprising the fugitive task force in a collaborative effort by southern region law enforcement agencies to apprehend fugitives from justice.