Pursuit of Indio Suspect Ends With Crash, Police Seeking Injured Passenger

A high-speed pursuit of a warrant suspect through Indio Friday ended when the suspect crashed into an SUV, injuring herself as well as a passenger who is missing.

Story: Male Adult and Juvenile Shot In Indio

The pursuit began sometime before 1:30 p.m. when officers tried to serve an arrest warrant for a woman in North Indio, who fled from officers in a car with an unidentified passenger.

According to Indio Sgt. Daniel Marshall, the woman sped along Interstate 10 at more than 100 miles per hour, leading officers to terminate the pursuit for safety reasons.

The woman exited the freeway at the Washington Street offramp, and about 10 minutes later, crashed into an SUV and overturned on Avenue 44, between East Circle Drive and Apache Street, then fled the crash scene on foot.

Indio police later found the woman and arrested her on suspicion of hit and run, but were unable to locate the passenger, who police believe may be seriously injured.

Story: Authorities Release Name of Man Fatally Shot at Indio Apartment

Marshall said blood was found inside the overturned suspect vehicle and is not believed to be from the woman.

No physical description of the passenger was available. The SUV driver was unharmed in the crash, though Marshall said the damage to his vehicle was extensive.

Avenue 44 has been closed between East Circle Drive and Apache Street. Police asked that drivers avoid the area.