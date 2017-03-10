Robbery In Cathedral City Leaves One Shot

On March 9, 2017 @ 8:10 P.M. the Cathedral City Police Department received multiple 911 calls from Circle K (a convenience store) located at 68258 Ramon Rd. The callers were reporting an armed-robbery that had just occurred. The callers were also reporting that a robbery suspect had shot the store clerk (a 27- year old male).

Cathedral City Police officers responded to the scene and located the store clerk, who had been shot. Cathedral City Fire Department paramedics responded, provided medical treatment, and transported the injured male to an area hospital.

Cathedral City Police officers established a crime scene and initiated a criminal investigation into the incident. Cathedral City Police officers interviewed the shooting victim and other witnesses who provided information regarding the incident and a description of the robbery suspect as follows: Male, unknown age, unknown race, wearing dark-colored clothing.

During the robbery the male fired at least one round from a handgun at the store clerk and demanded the store clerk open a cash register(s). The clerk - who was injured - cooperated and the suspect took an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency and fled from the store on foot. Cathedral City Police Detectives were called to the crime scene to assist and at this time, will be handling the investigation.

At this time, the condition of the shooting victim is not known/available and his identity will not be released.

The Cathedral City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the robbery suspect. If you were a witness to this crime or have information related to this crime, please call the Cathedral City Police Department at 760-770-0300.

No further information about this incident is available at this time.