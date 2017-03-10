Arrest Made In Child Annoyance Investigation

On Wednesday, February 15, 2017, a 6 year old female walked towards the restroom inside Food-4-Less, located at 3900 Chicago Avenue in Riverside. A male suspect attempted to lure the juvenile towards him by telling her he would give her a treat. He also motioned for her to come towards him while he was standing near the entrance to the men’s restroom. The incident was caught on the store's surveillance system.

The suspect was described as a white male adult between 60 to 70 years old, 5’10”, 200 pounds, with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black or dark shirt with white lettering and unknown graphics.

Detectives from the Sexual Assault – Child Abuse Unit were assigned to investigate this incident. After leads were exhausted, the surveillance video clip was released through social media to seek the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Information received from the public indicated that the suspect may frequent a fitness gym in the 4100 block of Chicago Avenue. Detectives contacted the employees at the gym, showed them the surveillance clip and asked that they contact the police if the suspect was later seen at the gym.

This morning shortly before 7:00 a.m., an employee of the gym called the police regarding a subject matching the description. Officers quickly arrived and detained the possible suspect. He was transported to the police station for questioning by detectives.

Theodore Childers, 78-years-old of Simi Valley, was arrested and later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for annoying or molesting a child.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Detective C. Olivas at (951) 353-7136 or colivas@riversideca.gov.

The surveillance video clip can be view at YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/aGvNN4FFXxE.