Indio Resident Recognized as Woman of the Year

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia recognized Indio resident, Lily Choate as the 56th Assembly District's 2017 Woman of the Year. Mrs. Choate was selected for her lifelong commitment to community service, over three decades dedicated to early childhood education and for her above and beyond efforts to provide extracurricular opportunities to generations of local youth.

As part of Women's History Month, the California Legislative Women's Caucus sponsors an annual "Woman of the Year" celebration at the Sacramento, State Capitol. Mrs. Choate joined other distinguished women honorees from across the State.

Lily Ortega Choate is the eldest of eleven children. A teacher in her life motivated her to believe in herself and since then she has made it her life's mission to make other children feel just as cared for. She has worked in a variety of fields; she has been a police dispatcher, catechism teacher, community theater director, winter guard instructor and a Girl Scout Leader, to name a few. Mrs. Choate also volunteers with California Care Force and Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine, assisting these local organizations to provide free medical care in underserved areas. She currently works at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Catholic School in Indio; and at age 70, has enrolled in College of the Desert to fulfil her lifelong dream to become a teacher.

"Lily Choate has dedicated her whole life helping others to succeed and now it is my privilege to honor her. I commend her efforts to provide education and extracurricular opportunities for children and youth," exclaimed Assemblymember Garcia. "I want to thank her for all she has done to mold our community's future leaders and recognize her tremendous courage to return to school, thus inspiring others to continuously pursue their dreams."