Suspect Found After Attempting To Lure Child

On Wednesday, February 15, 2017, a 6 year old female walked towards the restroom inside Food 4 Less, located at 3900 Chicago Avenue in Riverside. A male suspect attempted to lure the juvenile towards him by telling her he would give her a treat. He also motioned for her to come towards him while he was standing near the entrance to the men’s restroom.

The suspect has been identified as 78-year-old, Theodore Childers, of Simi Valley. Childers was taken into custody at a fitness center near the Food 4 Less where he was seen trying to lure the little girl into the mens restroom.

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/aGvNN4FFXxE