Tractor Trailer Spill Causes Lane Closures

At approximately 8:15pm, on Wednesday, March 8th, a 2012 Kenworth tractor trailer combination was traveling westbound on I-10, approximately 20 miles east of the City of Indio.

The Kenworth was approaching Box Canyon Road within the left lane. For reasons that are still under investigation, the driver Magdaleno Perez, allowed the Kenworth to drift into the center median where it struck a concrete pillar underneath the Box Canyon Road overcrossing.

The collision cause the Kenworth to spill its contents onto the eastbound lanes of I-10. The spilled contents and a minor fluid spill caused the eastbound lanes of I-10 to remain partially closed until approximately 6am the morning after.

Mr. Perez was wearing a seatbelt and sustained moderate injuries. There is no reason to believe alcohol and/or drugs contributed to this collision.