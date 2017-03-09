International Women's Day Rally Held In Palm Springs

A rally to honor International Women's Day and call attention to women's rights was held in Palm Springs Wednesday.

"It is really important for us to be recognized for who we are and our strengths, our talents and our resistance," said rally organizer Ruth Debra.

They called the gathering at Frances Stevens park a "persistence rally"... And it wasn't only women who came out for the cause.

"I want to support women. I think they have a great cause and I believe in justice for all," said Palm Springs resident Jonathan Abernethy-Deppe.

Palm Desert Resident Sandy Banner began her march more than five decades ago.

"In the sixties I marched for civil rights, thirty-five forty years ago I marched with my daughter for reproductive rights, in January I marched with my grand daughters," said Banner.

Banner, like hundreds of women in Palm Springs and tens of thousands more around the country said silence is not an option.

"I am so concerned about human rights, women's rights, everyone's rights that seem to be threatened by our present government," Banner said.

Planned parenthood and reproductive rights were front and center.

"With the republican house and congress and president, they're saying they're going to defund planned parenthood and we're here to stand for planned parenthood and all women." said rally supporter Christy Holstege.

I've been using it since I was a teenager, so Im really for abortion and birth control and all that. I think it's necessary that women have their rights," said rally supporter Haylee O'niel.

"I well remember the days before Roe vs Wade. I know of women who had to do a variety of things," Banner said. "At eighty one, I really thought that I had stopped needing to march but I can see it's going onward now."