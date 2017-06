A 75-year-old Indio woman who suffers from dementia was reunited with her family after she went missing for about a day, authorities said Wednesday.

Clara Sevilla, who went missing about 5 p.m. Tuesday, was found in good health in La Quinta about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to Indio Police Sgt. Daniel Marshall. How she got from Indio to La Quinta was not revealed.