Two Arrested, Public Help Wanted To Find Urn

On Friday, March 3, 2017, Deputy Ables responded to the 57000 block of Hidden Gold Dr. for a report of a residential burglary in progress. The victim’s arrived home and found a male inside of the residence.

The victim confronted the suspect who exited the residence and fled in a dark color vehicle. Through investigation and witness statements; Deputy Ables identified Charles Roberts as a possible suspect.

On March 7, 2017, Deputy Ables contacted Roberts at Black Rock High School in Yucca Valley. During a consent search of Roberts’ vehicle, some of the reported stolen property was recovered. Witnesses identified Roberts as the suspect seen at the residence. Roberts was arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property.

Deputy Ables, along with the assistance of the Morongo Basin Station Detectives, Yucca Valley MET Team, and the Yucca Valley Sheriff’s Service Specialist; conducted a search warrant at Roberts’ residence on San Marino Drive. Deputies did not locate any additional stolen property from the burglary they were investigating. However, they did locate a firearm which was reported stolen in an unrelated investigation.

While serving the search warrant, Martin Guzman arrived at the scene. During a search of Guzman’s vehicle, deputies located a loaded firearm. Guzman was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm.



Although there are several stolen items still unaccounted for, the Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in finding one item in particular. The victim’s had a child that passed away. The child’s ashes were placed inside two pendant necklace urns, one of which was reported stolen.

The urn is in the shape of a cross and has the word “Faith” inscribed on one side. A photograph of the pendant necklace urn will be placed on the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of this necklace is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department. Anyone who locates the necklace can turn it over to any member of the Sheriff’s Department with no questions asked of them.