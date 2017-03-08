School Shooting Threats Cause Panic, Police Respond

Reports of a shooter or possible shooting have created a panic among parents of two local high schools. There have been multiple reports of lock downs at Coachella Valley High School and Palm Springs High School but the reports have been handled quickly and effectively by local police officials.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., officers from the Coachella Police Department responded to Coachella Valley High School reference of a student posting a video of himself with firearms and ammunition, on a social media website.

Officers were able to identify the student who posted the video. As a precaution the school was locked down for a short period of time as officers searched for the student, who was located and detained. The student was not in possession of any firearms and The Kids with Guns Protocol was initiated and the investigation revealed no viable threat to anyone.

In another instance, according to the Palm Springs Police Department, they received several calls and concerns around 9am from frightened parents about a possible shooting or an active shooter at Palm Springs High School.

Further, we received second and third hand information that the school district or high school sent out a robo call warning of a shooting. It appears that the incident being referred to, occurred at Coachella Valley High School and the Riverside County Sheriffs Department is investigating.

However, members of the PSPD SWAT Team were at PSHS giving an update to teachers of an active shooter scenario.

As a precautionary measure, PSPD will be close patrolling PSHS and our School Resource Officer will remain at the school all day.