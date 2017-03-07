Armored Truck Driver Confusion Leads to 911 Call

"It appeared that someone impersonating an armored car operator had shown up," says Tom Freeman, Vice Chair of the Chandi Group USA.

Early Tuesday morning an armored truck showed up to the Chandi Group's Arco AM PM in Coachella, went inside and asked the employee behind the counter for their cash deposit. But something didn't add up.

"She realized that was not our driver, that was not the uniform that they wear, it was out of the normal time," says Freeman adding that the employee was so suspicious of the man dressed like an armored truck operator she didn't hand over the cash, instead they alerted police.

Freeman says the Riverside County Sheriff's Department quickly looked into what exactly happened, "Anything's possible at this point it might be that this was a mistaken stop by a legitimate armored car operator or it is someone who went to a very, very elaborate level to create a deception that he in fact was an armored truck operator and guard and made an attempt to pick up our cash deposits."

Freeman says the manager took in the deposit himself and commends the staff for doing the right thing, "The employee in question did a super job in making sure the money wasn't released to the wrong person."

And regardless of what did happen, Freeman says he's grateful for what didn't, "Luckily nobody on our staff was hurt, nobody as a customer was hurt so we're very happy with the response of the Coachella Police Department and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department."

It turns out the armored truck operator was legitimate but he was a new employee, who was there to service the automatic teller machine not pick up the store's cash deposits. So the employees prevented a mistake from getting bigger.