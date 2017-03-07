Palm Desert Woman Killed When Parked Car Rolls Down Driveway

Susan Smith Evans, 68-years-old, for Palm Desert was killed when her unoccupied car rolled down her driveway and over her, the California Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.

The victim's 2004 Toyota began rolling backward down her driveway on Sondcroth Court ``for an unknown reason'' and struck her just after 7 p.m. Monday, according to the CHP. She died at the scene.

The woman's name had not been released by the coroner's office as of this afternoon.

The CHP said the accident remains under investigation and asked anyone with information to contact the Indio office at (760) 772-5300.

