Bicyclist Hit By Car In Palm Desert, Taken To Local Hospital

At approximately 10:45am Tuesday morning a bicyclist riding in the area of Washington Street and Hovely Dr. in Palm Desert was struck by a vehicle heading in an unknown direction.

Story: Proposed law allows bikes to blow through stop signs.

Emergency medical crews were called to the scene where two individuals were treated and then taken to a local hospital with what authorities call, "non-life threatening injuries."

Story: Palm Springs bike theft operations, nabs one.

Stay with KMIR News for more on this story.

Images: See the slideshow above for photos from the scene.