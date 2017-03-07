Serena Williams Withdraws From BNP Paribas Open Due To Knee Injury

World No.1 and top seeded woman's tennis player, Serena Williams has announced that she will be forced to withdraw from the 2017 BNP Paribas Open due to a left knee injury.

In a recently released statement Williams said the she had "not been able to train" due to her knees, and that she was "disappointed" that she would not be competing at Indian Wells.

Williams has not played since winning the Australian Open and has hinted that this injury will also keep her out of the Miami Open later this month.

World No. 2 Angelique Kerber will now replace Williams as the tournaments top draw.

Stay with KMIR.com for all of your BNP Paribas Open news and headlines.