Cathedral City Celebrates Diversity With 3rd Annual LGBT Days

The 3rd Annual Cathedral City LGBT Days, presented by Volkswagen of Palm Springs, celebrates the lives, history, and wonderful accomplishments the LGBT community has contributed in making Cathedral City one of the “most livable” cities in America and a testament to its perfect equality score by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. The festival provides an opportunity to recognize the strength in our diversity, appreciate our similarities, and stand united for the equal rights of all Americans.

The festival begins with an Opening Night Kick-off Celebration at the Civic Center Plaza in Downtown Cathedral City, 68-700 East Palm Canyon Drive, on Friday, March 24th from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.with a free performance by the Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus, dance music by DJ Galaxy, the raising of the Rainbow Flag, and rainbow lighting of City Hall. In addition, the celebration includes a 7:00 p.m. free performance by artist Ultra Naté who has had seven #1 dance hits including the songs, “Free,” “Automatic,” and “If You Could Read My Mind.” VIP seating and post-performance reception tickets are available at www.CathedralCityLGBTDays.com.

The celebration also includes a Battle of the Bars - Bartender Competition. The battling bars include last year’s champion AJ’s on the Green & Splash Bar as well as The Barracks, Bontá Restaurant & Bar, Chill Bar Palm Springs & Scorpion Room, and Toucan’s Tiki Lounge Palm Springs. Food sales will be offered by Wally’s Desert Turtle of Rancho Mirage.

At 8:00 p.m., attendees will enjoy a variety show by the Hostess with the Mostess Anita Treadmill and Her Divas. Then at 9:00 p.m., come dressed in your favorite character costume and enjoy “Flashback Friday with Jersey Shore” at the Mary Pickford Theatre featuring one of the funniest LGBT comedies of all time, The Adventures of Priscilla: Queen of the Desert. Tickets are $5.00 and are available at www.CathedralCityLGBTDays.com or at the Mary Pickford Theatre Box Office.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25th, the festival brings Rainbow RV Camping along with Mike Thompson RV for a Special Show featuring the “Priscilla RV” at the Festival Lawn. LGBT organizations and festival sponsors will also exhibit and offer information adjacent to the Main Stage Area on George Montgomery Trail.

On Saturday morning at 11 a.m., attendees can watch and cheer on their favorite teams for the Cathedral City LGBT Days’ Bed Race presented by Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa and hosted by Bella da Ball. It’s our pride parade with a little drama and suspense. Teams of five are encouraged to sign-up now, decorate a float on wheels, step into some sports shoes, and race for prizes. Four individuals will push one person sitting on the bed from the rainbow start line on Avenida Lalo Guerrero and end at the finish line in front of City Hall. Confirmed teams include, but not limited to, the Cathedral City Fire Department, Cathedral City Police Department, Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and Friends of Dorothy: Date Palm Country Club. Westin Mission Hills will feature its “Heavenly Bed” in the Bed Race with celebrity rider, Emmy Award Winning Actor Leslie Jordan, best known for his roles on Will and Grace and Sordid Lives.

At noon on the Main Stage, guests will have an opportunity to watch the Cathedral City Pride Variety Show emceed and hosted by Bella da Ball and Her Stars. It will feature drag queens, drag kings, and male and female vocalists. Food and alcoholic beverages will be offered by Wally’s Desert Turtle.

At 2:00 p.m., the Desert Sun presents Disco Diva Martha Wash for a free LIVE performance of some of her greatest hits. The two-time Grammy nominee has been capturing the hearts of millions of people around the world for decades with hits, such as “It’s Raining Men,” “Strike It Up,” and “Everybody, Everybody.” VIP seating and post-performance reception tickets are available at www.CathedralCityLGBTDays.com.

From 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., DJ Mixie provides all the great music on the Main Stage to make you want to dance and have a great time.

From 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Trunks Bar Cathedral City, located at 36737 Cathedral Canyon Drive, and Palm Springs Hot Rodeo are having a Beer Bust at Trunks Bar to raise funds for the local rodeo.

Festival goers can also splish-splash and soak up the California sun at an LGBT Days pool party hosted by CCBC Resort Hotel located at 68300 Gay Resort Drive from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.with a BBQ at noon.

Several exciting events take place on Saturday evening, March 25th for LGBT Days. At 7:00 p.m., head to the Mary Pickford Theatre for An Evening with Leslie Jordan - Uncensored. The event includes a Red Carpet Reception at 7 p.m., and Leslie’s hysterical stand-up show. Limited tickets are still available at www.CathedralCityLGBTDays.com. After the show, ticketed guests have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy a VIP Post-Performance Reception with Leslie Jordan and take photographs with the star. VIP Tickets are available at www.CathedralCityLGBTDays.com.

Also at 7:00 p.m., listen and line dance to your favorite country music during the “Country Dance” at Trunks Bar and hosted by Hot Rodeo and Trunks Bar Cathedral City.

At 9:00 p.m., there are two choices of entertainment. CCBC Resort Hotel hosts a foam party and the Barracks Bar, 67625 E Palm Canyon Drive, hosts a Leather Fetish Ball.

On Sunday, March 26th from 11:00 am to 8:00 p.m., attendees can enjoy the Official Pool Party at CCBC Resort Hotel with free hotdogs and hamburgers from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Cathedral City LGBT Days wraps up with the Official Beer Bust Party at The Barracks Bar beginning at 5:00 p.m. to late.

Major sponsors of Cathedral City LGBT Days include Volkswagen of Palm Springs, Borrego Health, The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa, CCBC Resort Hotel, Wally’s Desert Turtle, Wells Fargo, Burke Williams Sorensen LLC, Victoria’s Attic Antique Mall, Staybridge Suites Cathedral City, and the City of Cathedral City.

For all festival information, go to www.CathedralCityLGBTDays.com