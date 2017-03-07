College of the Desert Radio, KCOD Wins 13 National Awards

KCOD, College of the Desert’s student radio station, won 13 Golden Microphones at the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System’s national awards ceremony on Saturday night in New York City.

KCOD Coachella FM won first place for the Best On-Air Schedule that represents the station’s overall programming and content and the Best Training Manual that Station Manager Toni Bakal created for new students.

KCOD received another 11 awards for being among the top three in the nation.

The squad was among just three stations nominated in the highly competitive award for Best Community College Radio Station in the nation.

You can listen to KCOD at 87.9 FM, via the TuneIn Radio app on your smart phone and online at www.kcodcoachellafm.com, where you can also find their schedule of diverse offerings, which includes alternative music, hip-hop, classic rock, ‘80s, metal, Coachella and Stagecoach artists’ music, and local Coachella Valley acts. The station also interviews local and big-name bands.

KCOD can also be found Twitter and Instagram (@KCODcoachellafm).