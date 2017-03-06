Two Arrested After Cathedral City Shooting

On Sunday just before two in the morning the Cathedral City Police Department received 911 calls from The Block Sports Bar and Grill.

"Officers responded and found two victims that were found in the parking lot, fire department responded, treated them for their injuries and transported them to desert hospital," says Cathedral City Police Department Commander Julio Luna.

Police say the victims helped identify the suspects 20-year-old Santos Franco of Palm Springs and 24-year-old and Felipe Arechiga from Desert Hot Springs They were arrested with the help of the Coachella Valley Violent Gang Task Force and the California Highway Patrol Gang Impact Team.

"The initial incident was as a result of an argument that rolled over into a fight and then eventually the shooting so the victims had an idea who the suspects were

And Luna says this is not the first incident here that ends in violence, "We've had numerous calls for service there over the last couple of years since the establishment took over and some of the calls are your typical bar calls that you will get with fights arguments, that sort of thing the unfortunate side is that we've had two very serious incidents in the last eight months that resulted in one person dying and now this one that occurred over the weekend."

Tim Atcheson, the manager of Don and Sweet Sue's Cafe next door says it's troubling, "With having two separate crimes take place in the same parking lot it's disconcerting to us as far as what's going on in the neighborhood and unfortunately the bar is getting a bad rap."

Luna says they do extra patrols but the bar owner can also take safety measures, "Keep his parking lot clear, people leaving and maybe security to provide some kind of security inside and outside to prevent these things from happening."

The suspects have been charged with attempted murder, destroying / concealing evidence and participating in a criminal street gang.