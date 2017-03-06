CHP Rescue Two Tied Up Calves From Abandoned Car

On March 4, 2017, at approximately 8:25 AM, CHP began receiving 911 calls stating that a cow was attempting to climb out of the trunk of a parked car. The vehicle, a 2001 white Honda Civic, was stopped on the south shoulder of eastbound I-10, east of Highland Springs Avenue.

CHP officers arrived minutes later to find one calf attempting to climb out of the open Honda’s trunk and another calf wedged in the back seat. Both calves had their hooves tied. Officers were able to remove the calves from the Honda, and with the help of the Riverside County Brand Inspector (Bureau of Livestock Identification -California Department of Food and Agriculture) halter them to a grassy area under a large oak tree.

The Honda had false registration tags and was registered to a residence in Tulare County, California. At this time, the vehicle has not been reported stolen. The vehicle was impounded for evidence. The driver had fled the scene before CHP officers arrived and has not yet attempted to recover the vehicle from the tow yard.

Both of the calves were taken to a local ranch where they will remain while the brand inspector determines if and when the cattle were stolen.

The stealing of livestock is a felony in California, and a conviction could result in thousands of dollars in fines along with up to a year in county jail.