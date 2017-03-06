Employee Killed in Industrial Accident Identified

Authorities released the name of a worker killed in an industrial accident at a North Palm Springs energy plant.

Daniel Collins of Hemet, 47, died Monday following reports of a medical emergency at 10:13 a.m. in the 15700 block of Melissa Lane, said sheriff's Deputy Armando Munoz.

Collins, who was an employee at the plant, was pronounced dead at the scene just before 11:30 a.m.

Sheriff's deputies were investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death, which Munoz called an ``industrial accident.''