Pedestrian Killed On I-10 Has Been Identified

The pedestrian that was struck and killed today on the 10 Freeway in Coachella has been identified as 39-year-old, Maria Alvarado from Blythe.

It happened at about 3:30 a.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway east of Dillon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness reported to the CHP that a black Chrysler 200 had hit an unknown object in the roadway, possibly an animal, according to the CHP.

The CHP stopped traffic and found a pedestrian dead in the eastbound lanes, according to the CHP. The age and gender of the pedestrian were not available.

Lane 2 was reopened at 4:04 a.m., according to the CHP. Lane 1 remained closed.