Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Indio Sunday night.

Police responded to the shooting around 7 p.m. near Monroe and Avenida Del Mar.

According to police, one victim is a male juvenile and the other is a male adult.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. One victim suffered injuries to his hand and the other was shot in the arm.

Police received reports of a possible suspect vehicle leaving the area, but a description was not available.