One Man Shot in Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs police are searching for a shooter after a man was gunned down Sunday night.

It happened at 5:50pm on the 13-300 block of Palm Drive in Desert Hot Springs outside a shopping center.

The man was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center, his condition is unknown at this hour.

However, police tell us they don't believe his injuries are life threatening.

Police have not made any arrests.

They received several calls about shots fired, that's what sent them to the scene.

They did not have any information yet any possible motive for this shooting, or what lead up to it.



