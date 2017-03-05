Suspects Arrested In Cathedral City Bar Shooting

On March 5, 2017 @ 1:47 A.M. the Cathedral City Police Department received multiple 911 calls from The Block (a local bar and grill) located at 68955 Ramon Rd.

Cathedral City Police responded to the location and located two adult males (ages 25 and 24) in the parking lot, the apparent victims of gunfire. Cathedral City Fire Department paramedics responded and began life-saving efforts and transported both of the injured males to Desert Regional Medical Center.

After an extensive investigation, Cathedral City Police Detectives identified and arrested the suspects involved in the shooting. The investigation involved several agencies (Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Coachella Valley Violent Gant Task Force, California Highway Patrol, Gang Impact Team) working together to locate and safely arrest the suspects.

The investigation involved the service of search warrants at multiple locations. The two handguns believed to be used in the incident were recovered.

On Sunday March 5, 2017 at about 2 pm the suspects were located and arrested. The suspects are identified as Santos Franco, 20 of Palm Springs and Felipe Arechiga, 24 of Desert Hot Springs. Both have been charged with PC 664/187 Attempted Murder, PC 135 Destroying Concealing Evidence, and PC 186.22 Participating in a Criminal Street Gang.