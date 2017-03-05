Woman Fatally Shot In Beaumont Has Been Identified

The victim of a fatal gunshot wound in Beaumont has been identified as 21-year-old Banning resident, Jasmine Zuniga.

Beaumont police found a woman in her car who had been shot by an unknown suspect.

Beaumont police officers were called to a report of gunshots shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Chestnut Avenue.

After several minutes, they located a vehicle occupied by an ``unresponsive female suffering from a gunshot wound,'' police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity was not released.

Police encouraged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call Detective Sergeant Galletta at (951) 769-8500.