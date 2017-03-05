Sheriff's Department: Suspect Pointed Metal Object at Deputy During Cabazon DIS

Sheriff's investigators said a man shot and killed by a deputy in Cabazon on Saturday night pointed a metal object at the deputy and refused to drop it when ordered.

Deputies were dispatched at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the 48600 block of Seminole Drive in response to a report of a ``suspicious person near a business.'' The Desert Premium Outlets are located on that block and close at 9 p.m., according to their website.

When deputies approached the man, he ran east on Seminole Drive, then dodged traffic and ran across Interstate 10, Sgt. Chris Durham said.

Deputies set up a perimeter and with the aid of a helicopter were able to locate the man on Johnson Lane, south of the freeway.

The sheriff's department reported that the man evaded deputies and failed to obey their orders, which deputies now say included the man's refusal to drop a metal object believed to be a firearm.

``During a foot pursuit through a dark field, the suspect pointed a metal object simulating a weapon at the deputy,'' Durham said. ``The deputy ordered the suspect to drop the object which the deputy believed was a firearm. The suspect refused and a deputy-involved shooting took place."

Deputies provided medical aid to the man before he was hospitalized, though he later died from his injuries.

The identity of the man was withheld pending notification of his family, Durham said.

No deputies were hurt in the incident.

The name of the deputy who shot the man was not released, but the deputy was placed on administrative leave per department policy.