Police ID Man Suspected of Stabbing Two Women With Screwdriver in Indio

Police released the name of a man in custody without bail for allegedly stabbing two women with a screwdriver, then barricading himself inside an Indio home for nearly three hours before surrendering.

Erick Maciel, 31, of Indio, was arrested Saturday and booked into the Indio jail on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated mayhem and domestic violence.

At 12:26 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports that two women, one of whom may be Maciel's former girlfriend, had been stabbed at a home in the 81500 block of Santa Barbara Court, said Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall.

The women -- whose names were not released -- were taken to a hospital, where one remains in serious condition and the other in stable condition, Marshall said.

Maciel allegedly barricaded himself inside the home and officers established a perimeter around the residence, initially believing the suspect might be armed with a shotgun, Marshall said. The standoff ended peacefully about 3 p.m., with Maciel surrendering without incident.