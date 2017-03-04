SunLine Transit Agency Announces Valley Wide Route Changes

Changes have gone into affect to seven SunLine Transit Agency bus routes throughout the Coachella Valley.

SunLine buses will serve new areas of Palm Springs, Indio and Coachella, while service will be discontinued in parts of Indio and downtown Riverside.

Changes include:

Line 24 in Palm Springs will add service on Sunrise Way between Vista

Chino and Racquet Club Road. However, service along Racquet Club Road and

Avenida Caballeros will be discontinued.

Line 30 in Palm Springs will see adjustments along Baristo Road to

allow more service to Palm Springs International Airport, reflected in route

changes along Tahquitz Canyon Way, El Cielo Road, and Farrell Drive.

Line 90 in Coachella and Indio will be realigned to serve Avenue 52,

west of Harrison Street. Service along the intersection of Orchard Avenue and

7th Street will also be moved to the intersection of 5th Street and Vine Avenue

to connect with lines 95 and 111.

Line 91 in Coachella will be realigned to serve Van Buren Street via

Avenue 49, Frederick Street and Avenue 50. The line will also be changed to

serve areas east of Airport Boulevard and state Route 86, including Avenue 57,

Pierce Street and Avenue 58 and will provide direct service to College of the

Desert's Thermal campus.

Line 95 in Coachella will now end at the intersection of 5th Street

and Vine Avenue to connect with Lines 90 and 111, and will be realigned to

serve areas east of Airport Boulevard and state Route 86 in Thermal. Line 95

will no longer serve the intersection of Highway 111 and Flower Street in

Indio.

Line 111's westbound loop at Highway 111 and Flower Street will be

discontinued and realigned to serve Requa Avenue and Jackson Street in Indio.

Commuter Link 220, which extends from Palm Desert to Riverside, will

no longer serve downtown Riverside bus stops at Lemon Street, University Avenue

and the Riverside Downtown Terminal.

SunLine officials say the changes were partially based on community feedback gathered at public hearings.

"We're continually studying our route system looking for opportunities to enhance service for our riders,'' said Lauren Skiver, SunLine's CEO and general manager. ``Through input gathered at public hearings held last year, providing a forum for rider feedback, as well as a continued analysis of the route system, we've developed service changes we believe will better meet riders' transit needs here in the Coachella Valley."

Maps of the service changes can be found at HERE.

