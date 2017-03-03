Rules of the Road: Proposed Law Allows Bikers To Blow Through St - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Rules of the Road: Proposed Law Allows Bikers To Blow Through Stop Signs

Posted: Updated:
By Angela Monroe, Anchor / Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

A person riding a bicycle is subject to the same laws as drivers, but a law introduced to the California legislature could give bikers a pass.

 A new law proposed by two California assemblyman would make it legal for bicyclists to roll through a stop sign without stopping.

"Certainly would be nice for the cyclists not to wreck their pace," said Stephanie Kane, visiting from Colorado.

"The passing of it is probably alright as long as the riders look both ways before they continue," said Tom Ross, visiting from Puerto Rico.

The lawmakers say the idea is safety, but some bicyclists disagree.

"In this town especially we have a lot of snowbirds and people who roll through stop signs anyway it seems like a danger waiting to happen," said Palm Springs resident, Greg Arrowood.

"Stop sign, stop light, stop. STOP."
Leonard Foster Jr., owner of The Little Bike Shop, says though we are bike friendly it'd make for dangerous roads.
"Don't break what's not broken, stop, yield."

Co-owner of Bike Palm Springs, Tony Torres, says "The road is meant to be shared and it's important for bicyclists to share the same rules as the motorists. Given that, I think that it's unnecessary to have this law."

A Palm Springs Police spokesman tells us this proposed law would be dangerous for drivers and bikers, but some drivers say bicyclists are paying more attention.

"Wheras us drivers it's really hard to see necessarily, so everything that's going on, so I think it's probably a good idea to give the bicyclists a pass," said Crystal McCann, visiting from Wisconsin.

Now so far this bill, AB 1103, has only been introduced.
It may be heard in committee March 21st.
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Donation Money Stolen on 11-Year-Old's Funeral Day; Support Pours in From Community

    Donation Money Stolen on 11-Year-Old's Funeral Day; Support Pours in From Community

    Sunday, June 4 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-06-05 00:54:03 GMT

    A fresh cut for a cause: to raise money for the funeral of Dulce Maria Vazquez, an 11 year-old-girl, who lost a two year battle with brain cancer.  

    A fresh cut for a cause: to raise money for the funeral of Dulce Maria Vazquez, an 11 year-old-girl, who lost a two year battle with brain cancer.  

  • Sewer Lines Break in Palm Desert, Repairs to Take Weeks

    Sewer Lines Break in Palm Desert, Repairs to Take Weeks

    Sunday, June 4 2017 9:46 PM EDT2017-06-05 01:46:30 GMT

    Coachella Valley Water District tells us your water is not contaminated and you can flush your toilets, but they will be making repairs for several weeks in that area.

    Coachella Valley Water District tells us your water is not contaminated and you can flush your toilets, but they will be making repairs for several weeks in that area.

  • La Quinta Crash Victim's Mother Seeks Answers in Daughters Death

    La Quinta Crash Victim's Mother Seeks Answers in Daughters Death

    Friday, June 2 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:49:52 GMT
    Rosa Lopez has so many questions about the day her daughter, 34-year-old Michelle Manriquez, died. She was inside of that 1999 Ford Expedition, the driver who crashed the SUV left her daughter alone and helpless. "Escaped from the scene, leaving my daughter right there, thinking she was probably still alive and he just left her there," said Lopez. Manriquez was the passenger inside during the accident. She and the driver were driving down Highway 111 when he apparently ran...
    Rosa Lopez has so many questions about the day her daughter, 34-year-old Michelle Manriquez, died. She was inside of that 1999 Ford Expedition, the driver who crashed the SUV left her daughter alone and helpless. "Escaped from the scene, leaving my daughter right there, thinking she was probably still alive and he just left her there," said Lopez. Manriquez was the passenger inside during the accident. She and the driver were driving down Highway 111 when he apparently ran...
Powered by Frankly