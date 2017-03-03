What a Sight: The Year of the Wildflower

Just in time for the Coachella Valley Wildflower Festival, mother nature is putting on a show for the event's tenth anniversary.

The Santa Rosa and San Jacinto National Monument is over 270 thousand acres and home to thousands of plants only found here. Because of the rains many plants are flowering that haven't bloomed in years.

"The Coachella Valley is home to some species of wildflowers that are found nowhere else on earth and we're already starting to see some of those there's a Coachella Valley milkvetch which is an endangered species which we've seen blooming," says Colin Barrows, the conservation coordinator for Friends of the Desert Mountains, a local non profit conservancy group.

Barrows says it's the year of the wildflower, "It's been sort of an interesting year where we've had late rain and a cool winter so we're expecting the flowers to they're really starting to pop up now really we're still in the early stages of the bloom but we're expecting blooms to go late into the season and be one of the best blooms we've had in at least a decade maybe more."

So it's the perfect time to visit the monument. When you're there, you never know what you'll discover. Because when mountain views are the norm they're easy to take for granted, even when they're in bloom.

"We're incredibly fortunate to live in a place where we've got the natural environment in a place where we can access it and enjoy it," says Barrows.

The Coachella Valley Wildflower Festival is Saturday at the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto National Monument Visitors Center put on by Friends of the Desert Mountains It's put on by the non profit Friends of the Desert Mountains, the conservancy group that protects our local land, there will be food, drink, art, raffles, wildflower hikes and a kid zone. The event is free but you can sign up for the Wildflower 5k run for a $25 donation. They expect 2,000 people, so parking will not be allowed on site but there will be free shuttles from St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Palm Desert 47535 State Hwy. 74 in Palm Desert.

So get out there and smell the wildflowers for a great cause.