Palm Desert State Of The City Luncheon

The Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual "State of the City Luncheon" on Friday, March 3, 2017. The luncheon will begin at 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM At the JW Marriott Desert Springs Palm Desert 74855 Country Club Drive (between Cook / Portola)
As one of the largest and most affluent cities in the Coachella Valley and the only city with a 5-Star Accredited Chamber of Commerce in the valley, what happens in Palm Desert not only impacts our local businesses but the county and the state. Each year the Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the State of the City so local businesses get to know what is happening in our great city. Attendees of the State of the City Luncheon will have the opportunity to hear Keynote Speaker: Mayor Jan Harnik, meet and speak with Palm Desert leaders including elected officials, City management, and executives from some of Palm Desert's top businesses. Be part of Palm Desert's plan for the future which starts at this great event!
Friday, June 2 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:49:52 GMT
Rosa Lopez has so many questions about the day her daughter, 34-year-old Michelle Manriquez, died. She was inside of that 1999 Ford Expedition, the driver who crashed the SUV left her daughter alone and helpless. "Escaped from the scene, leaving my daughter right there, thinking she was probably still alive and he just left her there," said Lopez. Manriquez was the passenger inside during the accident. She and the driver were driving down Highway 111 when he apparently ran...
