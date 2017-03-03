Palm Desert State Of The City Luncheon - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Desert State Of The City Luncheon

Posted: Updated:
Palm Desert, CA -

The Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual "State of the City Luncheon" on Friday, March 3, 2017. The luncheon will begin at 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM At the JW Marriott Desert Springs Palm Desert 74855 Country Club Drive (between Cook / Portola)

As one of the largest and most affluent cities in the Coachella Valley and the only city with a 5-Star Accredited Chamber of Commerce in the valley, what happens in Palm Desert not only impacts our local businesses but the county and the state. Each year the Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the State of the City so local businesses get to know what is happening in our great city. Attendees of the State of the City Luncheon will have the opportunity to hear Keynote Speaker: Mayor Jan Harnik, meet and speak with Palm Desert leaders including elected officials, City management, and executives from some of Palm Desert's top businesses. Be part of Palm Desert's plan for the future which starts at this great event!

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • La Quinta Crash Victim's Mother Seeks Answers in Daughters Death

    La Quinta Crash Victim's Mother Seeks Answers in Daughters Death

    Friday, June 2 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:49:52 GMT
    Rosa Lopez has so many questions about the day her daughter, 34-year-old Michelle Manriquez, died. She was inside of that 1999 Ford Expedition, the driver who crashed the SUV left her daughter alone and helpless. "Escaped from the scene, leaving my daughter right there, thinking she was probably still alive and he just left her there," said Lopez. Manriquez was the passenger inside during the accident. She and the driver were driving down Highway 111 when he apparently ran...
    Rosa Lopez has so many questions about the day her daughter, 34-year-old Michelle Manriquez, died. She was inside of that 1999 Ford Expedition, the driver who crashed the SUV left her daughter alone and helpless. "Escaped from the scene, leaving my daughter right there, thinking she was probably still alive and he just left her there," said Lopez. Manriquez was the passenger inside during the accident. She and the driver were driving down Highway 111 when he apparently ran...

  • Donation Money Stolen on 11-Year-Old's Funeral Day; Support Pours in From Community

    Donation Money Stolen on 11-Year-Old's Funeral Day; Support Pours in From Community

    Sunday, June 4 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-06-05 00:54:03 GMT

    A fresh cut for a cause: to raise money for the funeral of Dulce Maria Vazquez, an 11 year-old-girl, who lost a two year battle with brain cancer.  

    A fresh cut for a cause: to raise money for the funeral of Dulce Maria Vazquez, an 11 year-old-girl, who lost a two year battle with brain cancer.  

  • Thermal

    Deputy Shot In Coachella Identified

    Deputy Shot In Coachella Identified

    Saturday, June 3 2017 12:38 AM EDT2017-06-03 04:38:58 GMT

    Riverside County Sheriff Stan Sniff identified the deputy who was shot in Coachella last week at a press conference in Thermal. 

    Riverside County Sheriff Stan Sniff identified the deputy who was shot in Coachella last week at a press conference in Thermal. 

Powered by Frankly