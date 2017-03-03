Palm Desert Mayor Donates 5 Gallons Of Blood

City of Palm Desert Mayor Jan Harnik will be recognized for reaching 5 gallons in lifetime blood donations Friday, March 3 at Palm Desert City Hall during LifeStream blood bank's mobile drive.

Mayor Harnik has an 8 a.m. appointment to give blood; the drive is 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome; for an appointment, call 800-879-4484 or visit lstream.org.

Attaining 5 gallons donated entitles Mayor Harnik to a "leaf" on the Tree of Life at LifeStream's La Quinta Donor Center, 79-215 Corporate Centre Drive. She is a whole-blood donor; reaching 5 gallons requires 40 donations with a minimum 8 weeks between each donation.

"Mayor Harnik has been and continues to be a positive, eloquent voice for voluntary blood donation," said Dr. Rick Axelrod, LifeStream's president, CEO and medical director. "She makes a difference as a dedicated donor, and also seeks to generate awareness of the cause in her community. For example, she was a leading force in creating the 'Nine Cities Blood Drive Challenge' held each summer in the Valley."

Mayor Harnik said she is honored and humbled that LifeStream is recognizing her for doing something that is already so rewarding.

"Blood donation is such an easy way to make a difference in your community," Harnik said. "Giving blood is a privilege that all of us can take advantage of. How often do you get to save a life?"