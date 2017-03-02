Police Shut Down Golf Cart Chop Shop

The Riverside Auto-Theft Interdiction Detail or RAID arrested a man they believe was running a golf cart chop shop on Wednesday.

"Being in the business for fourteen years, I've seen it all go down. Of all people, this has happened to me," said Tim Venturi, a sales consultant at Cart Mart Inc. and the owner of the stolen golf cart.

About two weeks ago Venturi's personal golf cart, worth fifteen thousand dollars, was stolen right out of his driveway. After filing a police report Venturi got a phone call.

"My insurance, Farmers Insurance, which is in Oklahoma, called me on Sunday morning at six in the morning and said 'Hey Tim, check out craigslist. I think it's your golf cart," said Venturi.

It turns out it was his golf cart. Investigators said it had been purchased twice in the last two weeks, both times by unsuspecting buyers.

"My golf cart traveled in the last seven days, it went up to Victorville and then it ended up in Apple Valley which is where I picked it up yesterday," said Venturi.

While his golf car was going from one buyer to the next, Venturi and a friend took a closer look at the original ad that listed his golf cart for sale. With the help of google earth and the sheriff's department, they were able to determine where the picture was taken .

On Wednesday, police identified and arrested Justin Shultz as the suspect who posted the ad to craigslist.

"There's a lot more to come here and a lot more answers to be answered because golf cart theft is very serious here in this valley. And it's big money. We sell cars here that start at thirty-five hundred and work their way up to what you can see here, almost twenty five thousand dollars," said Venturi.

A custom key will help to keep your golf cart out of the hands of thieves. You should also write down the serial number and take pictures of your golf cart. If it is ever stolen, those two things will really increase your chances of getting it back.