Home Depot To Hire Throughout The Valley

The Home Depot is preparing for spring, the company’s busiest selling season, by hiring 750 associates throughout the entire Coachella Valley.

Applying for a job at the world’s largest home improvement retailer now takes about 15 minutes using any device, thanks to a shorter application and mobile optimized Careers site at careers.homedepot.com.

From sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment, opportunities include both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the company’s stores and distribution facilities. College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.

All interested candidates must apply online at careers.homedepot.com/jobs-in-bloom, select "SEE ALL HOURLY JOBS", enter your desired location, and click search.

The Home Depot is now accepting applications for positions in Palm Springs. Available positions vary by store. The Home Depot is an equal opportunity employer.

For more information, please contact Matt Harrigan at 770-384-2304 or matthew_b_harrigan@homedepot.com