La Quinta Announces Hospitality Offering Of SilverRock Development Project

The City of La Quinta announced the hospitality offerings for the development at SilverRock Resort. Montage International and The Robert Green Company reached an agreement to bring a joint development venture incorporating Montage Hotel & Resort and Pendry Hotel. The project represents the first joint development venture for Montage International incorporating its two hotel and resort brands.

The offerings will include Montage La Quinta with branded Montage Residences, Pendry La Quinta with branded Pendry Residencies, Spa Montage, an expansive catering and conference facility, state-of-the-art recreation center, multiple food and beverage outlets, a mixed-use village, and the 18-hole Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course.

“The City of La Quinta is very excited to have Montage Hotel & Resort as well as the Pendry in our beautiful City. These brands will add to our luxury hotel portfolio. The views at SilverRock are unrivaled and create the perfect setting for a resort destination of this magnitude,” says, Mayor Linda Evans.

The properties will feature a mid-century modern design aesthetic in keeping with the Coachella Valley location. Montage La Quinta will include approximately 140 guestrooms with a signature Spa Montage and fitness center along with multi-generational recreation center, resort pool and the brand’s signature Paintbox children’s program. There will be 29 four and five-bedroom Montage Residences with access to all of the resort’s services and amenities.

Pendry La Quinta will include approximately 200 guestrooms, fitness center with access to Spa Montage, resort pool and retail boutiques. There will also be 66 two- and three-bedroom Pendry Residences with access to all Pendry services and amenities.

“Having worked in the Coachella Valley early in my career, it is especially exciting to return with a dynamic development that is ideally suited for our Montage and Pendry brands,” said Alan J. Fuerstman, founder, chairman and CEO, Montage International. “With The Robert Green Company, we will be bringing to the City of La Quinta an amazing resort unlike anything else in the desert. The architecture, design, amenities and most importantly, the extraordinary service that is the hallmark of Montage International, should be a perfect fit for the community.”

Both Robert Green and Alan Fuerstman will be on hand at today’s State of the City to deliver the exciting news and details. The State of the City luncheon takes place at 11:30 a.m. at the Embassy Suites La Quinta Hotel & Spa.

For more information, please contact Marcie Graham, Marketing & Communications Supervisor, mgraham@la-quinta.org or 760.777.7032.