Three Stabbed During Family Dispute In Indio

Indio PD responded to a call around 6:45pm at the 83-800 block of Artemisa Court in Indio about a family dispute.
A female and two male adults were stabbed during the dispute and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both victims have been released from the hospital while the suspect remains there.
The suspect suffered stab wounds from one of the victims during the dispute in self defense.
Friday, June 2 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:49:52 GMT
Rosa Lopez has so many questions about the day her daughter, 34-year-old Michelle Manriquez, died. She was inside of that 1999 Ford Expedition, the driver who crashed the SUV left her daughter alone and helpless. "Escaped from the scene, leaving my daughter right there, thinking she was probably still alive and he just left her there," said Lopez. Manriquez was the passenger inside during the accident. She and the driver were driving down Highway 111 when he apparently ran...
Rosa Lopez has so many questions about the day her daughter, 34-year-old Michelle Manriquez, died. She was inside of that 1999 Ford Expedition, the driver who crashed the SUV left her daughter alone and helpless. "Escaped from the scene, leaving my daughter right there, thinking she was probably still alive and he just left her there," said Lopez. Manriquez was the passenger inside during the accident. She and the driver were driving down Highway 111 when he apparently ran...
Friday, June 2 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-06-02 17:18:13 GMT
A Hemet man who posed as a woman on Facebook and solicited women and teenage girls to engage in sex acts for money, including two Indio high school students who went to authorities, is facing a potential life prison term, prosecutors said.
A Hemet man who posed as a woman on Facebook and solicited women and teenage girls to engage in sex acts for money, including two Indio high school students who went to authorities, is facing a potential life prison term, prosecutors said.
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623