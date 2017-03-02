Indio High School Placed on Lockdown, Two Students Arrested After Ammo Found

A report that a student brought a gun to Indio High School Thursday led to two juveniles arrested for alleged ammunition possession and resisting arrest, according to police.

The school was placed on lockdown at about noon, based on a student's claim that a fellow teen had come to the campus with a weapon.

Officers then met with the student suspected of bringing a firearm on campus and determined that was not the case, according to Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall.

However, ammunition was found on the student after officers searched him, Marshall said, leading police to place him under arrest.

A friend of the student also was arrested.

Officers conducted a search of the school and found no gun on the campus grounds, Marshall said.

The lockdown was lifted at 12:36 p.m., according to the sergeant.