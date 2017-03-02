Golf Cart Thief Caught Running Chop Shop

On February 27, 2017, the Riverside Auto-Theft Interdiction Detail (RAID) became involved in an investigation regarding the theft of a golf cart within the gated community of the Indian Wells Country Club on February 15, 2017. The victim believed he located his custom golf cart for sale on Craigslist. RAID contacted the person in the Craigslist ad and determined he already sold the golf cart to an innocent purchaser. RAID contacted the purchaser and confirmed he was in possession of the stolen golf cart at his residence in the high desert. The San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force (SANCATT) responded to the residence and recovered the custom golf cart valued at $17,000.

During this investigation, RAID task force members identified Justin Schultz as the suspect responsible for the theft and sale of the golf cart. RAID task force members along with the assistance of the Indian Wells Police Special Enforcement Team served a search warrant at Schultz’ residence in the 53000 Block of Avenida Rubio, in the city of La Quinta. During a search of the residence, investigators located an additional custom golf cart valued at $15,500. This golf cart was reported stolen on February 21, 2017, from the La Quinta Resort. Investigators determined Schultz was operating a chop shop out of the residence and found various golf cart parts packaged for resale.

Justin Schultz was arrested and booked into Riverside County for violation of 10801 VC, Operating a Chop Shop, 10851(a) VC, Vehicle Theft, 496d(a) PC, Possession of Stolen Property, and 11377(a) H&S, Possession of Methamphetamine.

Anyone with information related to this investigation please call Deputy Grasso at 951-955-2770.

R.A.I.D. is a multi-agency task force comprised of law enforcement personnel from the California Highway Patrol, Riverside Sheriff’s Department, Riverside Police Department, Murrieta Police Department, National Insurance Crime Bureau, and the Department of Insurance. R.A.I.D.’s mission is to investigate, arrest and prosecute criminals responsible for Riverside County vehicle theft. Anyone with information related to vehicle theft can report anonymously to R.A.I.D. at (951) 955-2770.