Palm Springs City Council Votes on Oswit Canyon and Spa Hotel

By Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Palm Springs, CA -

The Palm Springs City Council voted unanimously to declare Oswit Canyon an ecologically sensitive area but acknowledged they will have a long battle ahead with the developers. Many members of the group Save Oswit Canyon attended the meeting in force and cheered when the decision was made. They say they're ready to fight on and the council did the right thing. The attorney for the developers Elise Kern said she expected the council to make this decision but would not comment further because of pending litigation. 

The council also voted unanimously for the expansion of the Spa Resort Hotel with the conditions that they would form a committee to discuss a height reduction of the hotel from 175 feet to 100 feet and funding for additional fire and police personnel that both departments say will be needed with the expansion. 

    Deputy Shot In Coachella Identified

    Saturday, June 3 2017 12:38 AM EDT2017-06-03 04:38:58 GMT

    Riverside County Sheriff Stan Sniff identified the deputy who was shot in Coachella last week at a press conference in Thermal. 

  • La Quinta Crash Victim's Mother Seeks Answers in Daughters Death

    Friday, June 2 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:49:52 GMT
    Rosa Lopez has so many questions about the day her daughter, 34-year-old Michelle Manriquez, died. She was inside of that 1999 Ford Expedition, the driver who crashed the SUV left her daughter alone and helpless. "Escaped from the scene, leaving my daughter right there, thinking she was probably still alive and he just left her there," said Lopez. Manriquez was the passenger inside during the accident. She and the driver were driving down Highway 111 when he apparently ran...
  • Indio

    Man Accused in Daughter's Crash Death to Stand Trial for Murder

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-06-02 23:04:23 GMT

    A man accused of causing a Palm Desert crash that killed his infant daughter must stand trial on second-degree murder and child endangerment charges, a judge ruled Friday.

