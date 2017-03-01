Canadians Spending Less in Coachella Valley - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Canadians Spending Less in Coachella Valley

Posted: Updated:
By Angela Monroe, Anchor / Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Palm Springs, CA -

The Canadian dollar is not gaining any strength right now.
It has lagged for about a year and a half.

While Wall Street is soaring, the amount Canadians are spending here in the Coachella Valley is dropping.
The Canadian dollar continues to struggle leaving our northern neighbors a little lighter in the wallet.

"It makes me sad because it would be nice if it were closer to par," said Marnie McNeill, a resident of British Columbia who lives part of the year here.

It's almost the exact amount as March last year at 75 cents of our dollar.

Some Canadians worry about what President Trump will do with the North American Free Trade Agreement.
"It could really impact on Canada, and it could make our dollar much worse, so I hope he takes that into consideration," said Bob Scott, a Vancouver resident who also lives here part-time.

Canadian visitors are a big part of our economy, and Palm Springs director of Tourism, Mary Jo Ginther, says they are spending less.

"Year over year in the city of Palm Springs, it's been about a ten percent decrease," said Ginther.
That's from Visa credit card data.

Hotel and vacation home rental stays are also down.
"Many of them are shorter stays, they're still coming to Palm Springs, they still love Palm Springs, less dinners in restaurants, less golf," said Ginther.

Scott says he is paying less, "I would say things like going out to dinner, maybe shopping changes a bit."

There is a silver lining: flights are actually doing well.

In fact, a couple months ago another one was added by Air Canada from Toronto.

"Everything that I've heard, the flight is doing great, Air Canada is very happy with Palm Springs," said Ginther.

So our sunny skies may be be overriding the gloomy dollar forecast.
"It's cheaper for us to go to Europe and places like that, but I love Palm Desert," said McNeill.

Now it also works the other way as a Canadian news report (CBC) says tourism could be record-setting up there thanks to the weak dollar.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • La Quinta Crash Victim's Mother Seeks Answers in Daughters Death

    La Quinta Crash Victim's Mother Seeks Answers in Daughters Death

    Friday, June 2 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:49:52 GMT
    Rosa Lopez has so many questions about the day her daughter, 34-year-old Michelle Manriquez, died. She was inside of that 1999 Ford Expedition, the driver who crashed the SUV left her daughter alone and helpless. "Escaped from the scene, leaving my daughter right there, thinking she was probably still alive and he just left her there," said Lopez. Manriquez was the passenger inside during the accident. She and the driver were driving down Highway 111 when he apparently ran...
    Rosa Lopez has so many questions about the day her daughter, 34-year-old Michelle Manriquez, died. She was inside of that 1999 Ford Expedition, the driver who crashed the SUV left her daughter alone and helpless. "Escaped from the scene, leaving my daughter right there, thinking she was probably still alive and he just left her there," said Lopez. Manriquez was the passenger inside during the accident. She and the driver were driving down Highway 111 when he apparently ran...

  • Thermal

    Deputy Shot In Coachella Identified

    Deputy Shot In Coachella Identified

    Saturday, June 3 2017 12:38 AM EDT2017-06-03 04:38:58 GMT

    Riverside County Sheriff Stan Sniff identified the deputy who was shot in Coachella last week at a press conference in Thermal. 

    Riverside County Sheriff Stan Sniff identified the deputy who was shot in Coachella last week at a press conference in Thermal. 

  • Indio

    Man Accused in Daughter's Crash Death to Stand Trial for Murder

    Man Accused in Daughter's Crash Death to Stand Trial for Murder

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-06-02 23:04:23 GMT

    A man accused of causing a Palm Desert crash that killed his infant daughter must stand trial on second-degree murder and child endangerment charges, a judge ruled Friday.

    A man accused of causing a Palm Desert crash that killed his infant daughter must stand trial on second-degree murder and child endangerment charges, a judge ruled Friday.

Powered by Frankly