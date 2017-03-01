3.5 Earthquake Hits Near Salton City - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

3.5 Earthquake Hits Near Salton City

Salton City, CA -

A 3.5 earthquake struck 20km south southeast of Salton City around 12:18pm.

    A documented gang member who was apprehended in Mexico a week after he allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy in Coachella is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on attempted murder and other felony charges.

    Rosa Lopez has so many questions about the day her daughter, 34-year-old Michelle Manriquez, died. She was inside of that 1999 Ford Expedition, the driver who crashed the SUV left her daughter alone and helpless. "Escaped from the scene, leaving my daughter right there, thinking she was probably still alive and he just left her there," said Lopez. Manriquez was the passenger inside during the accident. She and the driver were driving down Highway 111 when he apparently ran...
    On a hot day at the pool, relaxing and having fun with family is the only thing on Jon Owens' mind. But taking a dip can be dangerous if your pool isn't properly maintained. 

