Desert Hot Springs Man Charged With Murder, Assault, in Connection With Apartment Shooting

A Desert Hot Springs resident was charged with murder, assault with a gun and criminal threats for allegedly shooting a man at a Desert Hot Springs apartment complex, as well as assaulting and threatening a woman.

Brian Keith Hernandez, 48, is accused of shooting 49-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident Steven Nelson at an apartment complex in the 13300 block of Verbena Drive just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Nelson died Wednesday at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, according to Desert Hot Springs police Sgt. Gus Paiz.

Hernandez also is accused of assaulting and threatening a woman identified only as Jane Doe in a criminal complaint.

A motive for the shooting and the relationship, if any, between the suspect and victims were not provided by police.

Hernandez pleaded not guilty to all charges during his initial court appearance Friday afternoon. He will return to court March 14 for a felony settlement conference.

He is being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on $1 million bail, according to jail records.