Stabbing Near Sunrise and Vista Chino In Palm Springs - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Stabbing Near Sunrise and Vista Chino In Palm Springs

Posted: Updated:
Palm Springs, CA -

PSPD is currently working a stabbing that occurred in the 1700 block of E Vista Chino today around 10:30 AM. The current information we have at this time is that two transients were in the area in a dirt lot and an argument occurred over money.

During the argument, one of the individuals pulled an object we believe to be a knife and stabbed the other individual. The suspect fled the location.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive. We do not have details on the suspect at this time and our investigators are currently working a few active leads. 

If you were in the area and witnessed the incident or have any information about the stabbing, please contact us 760-327-1441 or report it to crimestoppers annonymously at 760-341-7867.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella

    Gang Member Who Allegedly Shot Deputy Captured in Mexico, Set for Monday Arraignment

    Gang Member Who Allegedly Shot Deputy Captured in Mexico, Set for Monday Arraignment

    Friday, June 2 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-06-02 22:12:16 GMT

    A documented gang member who was apprehended in Mexico a week after he allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy in Coachella is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on attempted murder and other felony charges.

    A documented gang member who was apprehended in Mexico a week after he allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy in Coachella is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on attempted murder and other felony charges.

  • La Quinta Crash Victim's Mother Seeks Answers in Daughters Death

    La Quinta Crash Victim's Mother Seeks Answers in Daughters Death

    Friday, June 2 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:49:52 GMT
    Rosa Lopez has so many questions about the day her daughter, 34-year-old Michelle Manriquez, died. She was inside of that 1999 Ford Expedition, the driver who crashed the SUV left her daughter alone and helpless. "Escaped from the scene, leaving my daughter right there, thinking she was probably still alive and he just left her there," said Lopez. Manriquez was the passenger inside during the accident. She and the driver were driving down Highway 111 when he apparently ran...
    Rosa Lopez has so many questions about the day her daughter, 34-year-old Michelle Manriquez, died. She was inside of that 1999 Ford Expedition, the driver who crashed the SUV left her daughter alone and helpless. "Escaped from the scene, leaving my daughter right there, thinking she was probably still alive and he just left her there," said Lopez. Manriquez was the passenger inside during the accident. She and the driver were driving down Highway 111 when he apparently ran...

  • Pool Experts Say Electrocution is Preventable

    Pool Experts Say Electrocution is Preventable

    Friday, June 2 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-06-02 19:16:22 GMT

    On a hot day at the pool, relaxing and having fun with family is the only thing on Jon Owens' mind. But taking a dip can be dangerous if your pool isn't properly maintained. 

    On a hot day at the pool, relaxing and having fun with family is the only thing on Jon Owens' mind. But taking a dip can be dangerous if your pool isn't properly maintained. 

Powered by Frankly