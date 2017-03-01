Border Patrol Discovers Narcotics in Vehicle’s Quarter Panels - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Border Patrol Discovers Narcotics in Vehicle’s Quarter Panels

Posted: Updated:
Salton City, CA -

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint, arrested a man suspected of smuggling methamphetamine on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m., after a 37-year- old man approached the checkpoint in a gold 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe. Border Patrol agents referred the man to secondary inspection for further examination of his immigration status.

At secondary inspection, a canine team alerted to the side of the vehicle. Agents investigated further and discovered 20 packages concealed in the Chevrolet’s quarter panels. The packages were examined and tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine.

The combined weight of the packages totaled 26.76 pounds with an estimated street value of $85,632.

“Criminal organizations are constantly working to defeat our detection techniques,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. “This is great work performed by Border Patrol agents who diligently safeguard our communities from the dangers of drugs.”

The man, a Legal Permanent Resident, the vehicle, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

Since fiscal year 2017, which started Oct. 1, 2016, El Centro Sector seized more than 505.37 pounds of methamphetamine.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella

    Gang Member Who Allegedly Shot Deputy Captured in Mexico, Set for Monday Arraignment

    Gang Member Who Allegedly Shot Deputy Captured in Mexico, Set for Monday Arraignment

    Friday, June 2 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-06-02 22:12:16 GMT

    A documented gang member who was apprehended in Mexico a week after he allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy in Coachella is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on attempted murder and other felony charges.

    A documented gang member who was apprehended in Mexico a week after he allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy in Coachella is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on attempted murder and other felony charges.

  • La Quinta Crash Victim's Mother Seeks Answers in Daughters Death

    La Quinta Crash Victim's Mother Seeks Answers in Daughters Death

    Friday, June 2 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:49:52 GMT
    Rosa Lopez has so many questions about the day her daughter, 34-year-old Michelle Manriquez, died. She was inside of that 1999 Ford Expedition, the driver who crashed the SUV left her daughter alone and helpless. "Escaped from the scene, leaving my daughter right there, thinking she was probably still alive and he just left her there," said Lopez. Manriquez was the passenger inside during the accident. She and the driver were driving down Highway 111 when he apparently ran...
    Rosa Lopez has so many questions about the day her daughter, 34-year-old Michelle Manriquez, died. She was inside of that 1999 Ford Expedition, the driver who crashed the SUV left her daughter alone and helpless. "Escaped from the scene, leaving my daughter right there, thinking she was probably still alive and he just left her there," said Lopez. Manriquez was the passenger inside during the accident. She and the driver were driving down Highway 111 when he apparently ran...

  • Pool Experts Say Electrocution is Preventable

    Pool Experts Say Electrocution is Preventable

    Friday, June 2 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-06-02 19:16:22 GMT

    On a hot day at the pool, relaxing and having fun with family is the only thing on Jon Owens' mind. But taking a dip can be dangerous if your pool isn't properly maintained. 

    On a hot day at the pool, relaxing and having fun with family is the only thing on Jon Owens' mind. But taking a dip can be dangerous if your pool isn't properly maintained. 

Powered by Frankly