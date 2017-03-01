Trump's first address to congress scores solid ratings - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Trump's first address to congress scores solid ratings

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- President Donald Trump's first address to congress brought in solid ratings.

Trump's speech brought in an overnight rating of 28.2, according to early data.

That was lower than the 33.2 rating for Obama's first joint address in 2009, but was higher than Obama's last State of the Union which drew a 22.6 rating last year.

This figure is calculated from the ratings of the seven major networks that aired the speech -- ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC.

To calculate overnight ratings, Nielsen takes the percentage of households watching in 56 U.S. markets and comes up with an average. In this case, the 28.2 means that 28.2% of households in these markets tuned in Tuesday night.

Overnight ratings are preliminary numbers, and are subject to change as final viewership figures are calculated. Final viewership will be released later on Wednesday afternoon by Nielsen.

The highest overnight rating for Trump's speech on the seven networks went to Fox News, which brought in an overnight ratings of 6.5. The smallest rating went to MSNBC, which nabbed a 2.0.

The speech was widely praised by those on cable news with some saying that President Trump seized the moment to be presidential.

"He did something extraordinary and for people who have been hoping that he would become unifying, hoping that he would find some way to become presidential, they should be happy with that moment," said CNN contributor Van Jones following the speech.

    Gang Member Who Allegedly Shot Deputy Captured in Mexico, Set for Monday Arraignment

    A documented gang member who was apprehended in Mexico a week after he allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy in Coachella is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on attempted murder and other felony charges.

  La Quinta Crash Victim's Mother Seeks Answers in Daughters Death

    Rosa Lopez has so many questions about the day her daughter, 34-year-old Michelle Manriquez, died. She was inside of that 1999 Ford Expedition, the driver who crashed the SUV left her daughter alone and helpless. "Escaped from the scene, leaving my daughter right there, thinking she was probably still alive and he just left her there," said Lopez. Manriquez was the passenger inside during the accident. She and the driver were driving down Highway 111 when he apparently ran...
  Pool Experts Say Electrocution is Preventable

    On a hot day at the pool, relaxing and having fun with family is the only thing on Jon Owens' mind. But taking a dip can be dangerous if your pool isn't properly maintained. 

